Delaware State Hornets @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Delaware State 12-14, NC Central 14-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

NC Central is 9-1 against the Hornets since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. Delaware State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on NC Central, who comes in off a win.

NC Central had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past the Hawks, posting a 88-55 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as NC Central did.

Meanwhile, the Hornets came up short against the Bulldogs on Saturday and fell 69-62.

The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 14-11. As for the Hornets, their loss dropped their record down to 12-14.

Looking forward, NC Central is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep NC Central in mind: they have a solid 14-7 record against the spread this season.

NC Central skirted past the Hornets 69-66 in their previous meeting back in January. Does NC Central have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

NC Central is a 4.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

NC Central has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.