Who's Playing
Howard Bison @ NC Central Eagles
Current Records: Howard 5-10, NC Central 8-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Howard Bison and the NC Central Eagles are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium.
Howard fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Yale on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 86-78 defeat to the Bulldogs. Howard has not had much luck with Yale recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Meanwhile, NC Central waltzed into their game Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Bears 112-70 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, as NC Central did.
The Bison have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season. As for the Eagles, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-7.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Howard hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Howard came up short against NC Central in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 68-60. Can Howard avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
NC Central has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.
- Feb 25, 2023 - NC Central 68 vs. Howard 60
- Jan 28, 2023 - Howard 71 vs. NC Central 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Howard 77 vs. NC Central 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Howard 75 vs. NC Central 74
- Feb 24, 2020 - NC Central 80 vs. Howard 65
- Feb 18, 2019 - NC Central 98 vs. Howard 90
- Feb 19, 2018 - NC Central 83 vs. Howard 66
- Jan 20, 2018 - Howard 84 vs. NC Central 78
- Feb 20, 2017 - NC Central 66 vs. Howard 59
- Jan 23, 2017 - NC Central 74 vs. Howard 39