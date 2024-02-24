Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 8-15, NC Central 13-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore is 2-8 against the Eagles since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. Md.-E. Shore is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses.

Last Monday, the Hawks earned a 75-67 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, NC Central's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans.

The Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-15 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 13-11.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

While only Md.-E. Shore took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, NC Central is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep NC Central's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs the Hawks over their last ten matchups.

Odds

NC Central is a big 10.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.