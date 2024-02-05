Who's Playing
Morgan State Bears @ NC Central Eagles
Current Records: Morgan State 7-15, NC Central 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina
What to Know
NC Central is 8-1 against the Bears since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. NC Central will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
NC Central only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 31-point they dealt the Eagles on Saturday. The Eagles steamrolled past the Eagles 77-46 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-28.
Meanwhile, the Bears narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bulldogs 72-70.
The Eagles have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 7-15.
Going forward, NC Central is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).
Everything went NC Central's way against the Bears in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the Eagles made off with a 83-63 victory. Will NC Central repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
NC Central is a big 8-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 149 points.
Series History
NC Central has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Morgan State.
- Feb 11, 2023 - NC Central 83 vs. Morgan State 63
- Jan 07, 2023 - Morgan State 78 vs. NC Central 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - NC Central 74 vs. Morgan State 64
- Feb 10, 2020 - NC Central 58 vs. Morgan State 57
- Jan 21, 2019 - NC Central 92 vs. Morgan State 64
- Mar 09, 2018 - NC Central 79 vs. Morgan State 70
- Jan 15, 2018 - NC Central 77 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 04, 2017 - NC Central 68 vs. Morgan State 62
- Feb 20, 2016 - NC Central 73 vs. Morgan State 59