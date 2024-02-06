Halftime Report

NC Central and the Bears have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but NC Central leads 34-31 over the Bears.

NC Central entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Morgan State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Morgan State 7-15, NC Central 12-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

What to Know

NC Central is 8-1 against the Bears since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. NC Central will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

NC Central only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 31-point they dealt the Eagles on Saturday. The Eagles steamrolled past the Eagles 77-46 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-28.

Meanwhile, the Bears narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bulldogs 72-70.

The Eagles have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 7-15.

Going forward, NC Central is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Everything went NC Central's way against the Bears in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the Eagles made off with a 83-63 victory. Will NC Central repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

NC Central is a big 8-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Morgan State.