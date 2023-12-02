Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: SC Upstate 3-5, NC Central 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

NC Central has been on the road for four straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the SC Upstate Spartans at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. NC Central might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Sunday.

Even though NC Central has not done well against Coastal Carolina recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way. The Eagles walked away with a 70-58 victory over the Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Spartans had to settle for a 72-70 defeat against the Chanticleers on Wednesday.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 4-4 with that win, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: NC Central have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

NC Central came out on top in a nail-biter against SC Upstate when the teams last played back in December of 2021, sneaking past 67-65. Does NC Central have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC Upstate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won both of the games they've played against SC Upstate in the last 4 years.