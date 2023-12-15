Who's Playing

St. Andrews Knights @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: St. Andrews 0-2, NC Central 5-7

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

What to Know

The St. Andrews Knights will head out on the road to face off against the NC Central Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. St. Andrews might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 20 turnovers last Monday.

St. Andrews' recent rough patch got a bit rougher after their fifth straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 110-46 defeat at the hands of the Chanticleers. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 104 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, St. Andrews struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Coastal Carolina racked up 28 assists.

Meanwhile, NC Central finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 67-62 victory over the Aggies on Tuesday.

The Knights' loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-2. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 5-7.

St. Andrews was pulverized by NC Central 127-40 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point St. Andrews was down 63-21.

Series History

NC Central has won both of the games they've played against St. Andrews in the last 6 years.