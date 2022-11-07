Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ NC State

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors and the NC State Wolfpack will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at PNC Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Governors (12-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start. NC State struggled last year, too, ending up 11-21.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Austin Peays allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 46.50% from the floor, which was the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 95%) in college basketball. NC States had an even harder time: theys allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 47.20% from the floor, which was the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.