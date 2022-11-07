Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ NC State
What to Know
The Austin Peay Governors and the NC State Wolfpack will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at PNC Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Governors (12-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start. NC State struggled last year, too, ending up 11-21.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Austin Peays allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 46.50% from the floor, which was the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 95%) in college basketball. NC States had an even harder time: theys allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 47.20% from the floor, which was the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.