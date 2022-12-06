Who's Playing

Coppin State @ NC State

Current Records: Coppin State 4-6; NC State 7-2

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack will stay at home another game and welcome the Coppin State Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while NC State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NC State entered their game against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Wolfpack came up short against Pitt, falling 68-60. This was hardly the result NC State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Pitt heading into this matchup. Guard Jarkel Joiner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 38 minutes but put up just one point on 0-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Eagles and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds clashed this past Saturday, but Coppin State ultimately edged out the opposition 74-71.

This next contest looks promising for NC State, who are favored by a full 21 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack are now 7-2 while Coppin State sits at 4-6. Coppin State is 2-1 after wins this season, and NC State is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Neal Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, North Carolina

William Neal Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 21-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.