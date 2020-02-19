How to watch NC State vs. Duke: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch NC State vs. Duke basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke @ NC State
Current Records: Duke 22-3; NC State 16-9
What to Know
The #6 Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Duke and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at PNC Arena. Duke is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Blue Devils were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 94-60 at home. Duke relied on the efforts of center Vernon Carey Jr., who had 21 points, and guard Tre Jones, who had 19 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, NC State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 71-68 to the Boston College Eagles. Four players on NC State scored in the double digits: guard C.J. Bryce (15), guard Devon Daniels (15), forward Jericole Hellems (15), and forward DJ Funderburk (10).
Duke is now 22-3 while NC State sits at 16-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils enter the contest with 5.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. NC State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.05
Odds
The Blue Devils are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 150
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last six games against NC State.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Duke 94 vs. NC State 78
- Jan 06, 2018 - NC State 96 vs. Duke 85
- Jan 23, 2017 - NC State 84 vs. Duke 82
- Mar 09, 2016 - Duke 92 vs. NC State 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Duke 88 vs. NC State 80
- Jan 23, 2016 - Duke 88 vs. NC State 78
