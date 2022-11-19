Who's Playing

Elon @ NC State

Current Records: Elon 1-3; NC State 3-0

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will face off against the NC State Wolfpack on the road at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a victory while Elon will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Elon was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 77-73 to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for NC State at home against the Florida International Panthers on Tuesday as the team secured a 107-74 win. NC State relied on the efforts of guard Jarkel Joiner, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five dimes, and guard Casey Morsell, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards.

Elon is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The Phoenix are now 1-3 while the Wolfpack sit at 3-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Elon has allowed their opponents an average of 8.3 steals per game, the 48th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Elon, NC State comes into the contest boasting the fourth most steals per game in college basketball at 13. In other words, Elon will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolfpack, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.