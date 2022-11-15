Who's Playing

Florida International @ NC State

Current Records: Florida International 2-0; NC State 2-0

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the NC State Wolfpack at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at PNC Arena. The Panthers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against.

Florida International made easy work of the Florida National Conquistadors last week and carried off a 95-74 win.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, NC State beat the Campbell Fighting Camels 73-67 this past Friday. NC State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Terquavion Smith led the charge as he had 19 points and six assists.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida International and NC State clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.