How to watch NC State vs. Florida State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch NC State vs. Florida State basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida State @ NC State
Current Records: Florida State 22-4; NC State 17-9
What to Know
The #8 Florida State Seminoles are 4-1 against the NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Seminoles and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. FSU is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
FSU strolled past the Pittsburgh Panthers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 82-67. Forward Patrick Williams (16 points) was the top scorer for FSU.
Meanwhile, everything went NC State's way against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday as they made off with an 88-66 victory. NC State can attribute much of their success to guard Markell Johnson, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 28 points and nine boards.
FSU is now 22-4 while NC State sits at 17-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Seminoles enter the game with 5.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. NC State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.5 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Seminoles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won four out of their last five games against NC State.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Florida State 78 vs. NC State 73
- Feb 25, 2018 - NC State 92 vs. Florida State 72
- Feb 08, 2017 - Florida State 95 vs. NC State 71
- Feb 01, 2016 - Florida State 77 vs. NC State 73
- Jan 13, 2016 - Florida State 85 vs. NC State 78
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida matchup 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium