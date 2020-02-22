How to watch NC State vs. Florida State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Florida State @ NC State

Current Records: Florida State 22-4; NC State 17-9

What to Know

The #8 Florida State Seminoles are 4-1 against the NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Seminoles and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. FSU is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

FSU strolled past the Pittsburgh Panthers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 82-67. Forward Patrick Williams (16 points) was the top scorer for FSU.

Meanwhile, everything went NC State's way against the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday as they made off with an 88-66 victory. NC State can attribute much of their success to guard Markell Johnson, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 28 points and nine boards.

FSU is now 22-4 while NC State sits at 17-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Seminoles enter the game with 5.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. NC State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.5 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Seminoles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Florida State have won four out of their last five games against NC State.