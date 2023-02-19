Who's Playing

North Carolina @ NC State

Current Records: North Carolina 16-10; NC State 20-7

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 13-2 against the #23 NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. UNC and the Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Tar Heels came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last week, falling 80-72. Despite the loss, UNC had strong showings from guard RJ Davis, who had 23 points along with five boards, and forward Leaky Black, who had 13 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for NC State as they fell 75-72 to the Syracuse Orange last Tuesday. Despite the defeat, NC State got a solid performance out of guard Jarkel Joiner, who posted a triple-double on 15 points, 11 assists, and ten rebounds. That's Joiner's first triple-double of the season.

The losses put UNC at 16-10 and the Wolfpack at 20-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tar Heels are stumbling into the game with the 51st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for UNC, NC State enters the matchup with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $175.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina have won 13 out of their last 15 games against NC State.