How to watch NC State vs. North Carolina: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch NC State vs. North Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
North Carolina @ NC State
Current Records: North Carolina 9-10; NC State 14-6
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels need to shore up a defense that is allowing 71.05 points per game before their game tonight. UNC and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. If the contest is anything like UNC's 113-96 win from their previous meeting February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Everything went the Tar Heels' way against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Saturday as they made off with a 94-71 victory. That 23-point margin sets a new team best for the Tar Heels on the season.
Meanwhile, NC State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The losing side was boosted by guard Markell Johnson, who had 21 points.
UNC isn't expected to pull this one out (NC State is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. UNC hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 6-13), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
North Carolina's victory lifted them to 9-10 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 14-6. We'll see if the Tar Heels can repeat their recent success or if the Wolfpack bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $69.74
Odds
The Wolfpack are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
-
