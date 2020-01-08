How to watch NC State vs. Notre Dame: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ NC State

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-4; NC State 10-4

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish's road trip will continue as they head to PNC Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the NC State Wolfpack will be looking to right the ship.

Notre Dame escaped with a win against the Syracuse Orange by the margin of a single free throw, 88-87. Notre Dame F John Mooney looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds. That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Mooney.

Meanwhile, the matchup between NC State and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with NC State falling 121-105, it was darn close to turning into one. G Markell Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for NC State and played for 36 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting and six turnovers.

The Fighting Irish aren't expected to pull this one out (NC State is favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Fighting Irish are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Fighting Irish were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they fell 77-73 to the Wolfpack. Can the Fighting Irish avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 4.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Notre Dame have won three out of their last five games against NC State.