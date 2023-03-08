Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ NC State

Regular Season Records: Virginia Tech 19-13; NC State 22-9

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the NC State Wolfpack are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Virginia Tech will be strutting in after a win while the Wolfpack will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Hokies earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 67-64. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from four players: forward Grant Basile (20), forward Justyn Mutts (18), guard Sean Pedulla (13), and guard Hunter Cattoor (11).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for NC State as they fell 71-67 to the Duke Blue Devils last week. NC State's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jarkel Joiner, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and eight boards.

Virginia Tech is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Virginia Tech is stumbling into the contest with the 38th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hokies, the Wolfpack come into the game boasting the seventh fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in NC State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 3-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech have won five out of their last eight games against NC State.