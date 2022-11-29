Who's Playing

William & Mary @ NC State

Current Records: William & Mary 3-4; NC State 6-1

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at PNC Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

The Tribe received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 80-64 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Forward Ben Wight put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between NC State and the Butler Bulldogs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as NC State wrapped it up with a 76-61 win. Five players on the Wolfpack scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (15), forward DJ Burns (14), forward Dusan Mahorcic (13), guard Terquavion Smith (10), and guard Jack Clark (10).

NC State's victory lifted them to 6-1 while William & Mary's loss dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if NC State can repeat their recent success or if William & Mary bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

William & Mary and NC State tied in their last contest.