Who's Playing
William & Mary @ NC State
Current Records: William & Mary 3-4; NC State 6-1
What to Know
The William & Mary Tribe are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at PNC Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.
The Tribe received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 80-64 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Forward Ben Wight put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between NC State and the Butler Bulldogs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as NC State wrapped it up with a 76-61 win. Five players on the Wolfpack scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (15), forward DJ Burns (14), forward Dusan Mahorcic (13), guard Terquavion Smith (10), and guard Jack Clark (10).
NC State's victory lifted them to 6-1 while William & Mary's loss dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if NC State can repeat their recent success or if William & Mary bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
Series History
William & Mary and NC State tied in their last contest.
- Nov 13, 2015 - William & Mary 0 vs. NC State 0