How to watch NC State vs. Wisconsin: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

NC State (home) vs. Wisconsin (away)

Current Records: NC State 5-2; Wisconsin 4-3

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers are packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday at PNC Arena at 9:15 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like Wisconsin got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the New Mexico Lobos took down the Badgers 59-50 last week.

As for NC State, it looks like NC State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (21) and lost 83-78 to the Memphis Tigers. G C.J. Bryce wasn't much of a difference maker for NC State; he finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Wisconsin isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Badgers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wolfpack when the two teams last met in last November, sneaking past 79-75. Will the Badgers repeat their success, or do the Wolfpack have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 5-point favorite against the Badgers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 131

Series History

Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.