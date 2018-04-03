How to watch NCAA Championship 2018: Michigan vs. Villanova, live updates, streaming, TV channel, line

SAN ANTONIO -- The college basketball season will come to an end on Monday night. After weeks of NCAA Tournament lead-up, the season's champion will be crowned in confetti after Michigan and Villanova duke it out for all the marbles. The Wildcats have a 37-28 lead at halftime, but the game is far from over.

No. 1 seed Villanova is a 7-point favorite over No. 3 seed Michigan , and thus far the Wildcats have absolutely warranted the overwhelming respect by cruising this postseason. The Wildcats crushed Kansas in the national semifinal by knocking down a Final Four record 18 3-pointers en route to a 95-79 blowout. And what's more: they have yet to really be pushed. No opposing team has been able to keep it within 12 points in five tries, and they appear to be hitting a high point at the right time.

Villanova's dominance has been fueled by its offensive firepower that is putting up 84.8 points per contest in the Big Dance. Conversely, Michigan's charge has been led by its stingy defense, which is surrendering a measly 58.6 points per game. The Wildcats present a unique, puzzling challenge for the Wolverines with their innumerable offensive weapons.

"They can all shoot. They're really, really efficient at multiple positions," Michigan's Moritz Wagner said. "Usually when you play a good team, there's something you can give up and can make a defensive game plan. But that's not the case here. You know what, it's not supposed to be easy. It's the national championship. So, yeah, they present a tremendous challenge."

For Villanova, a chance to make a mark on history is at stake. The Wildcats can win their second title in three seasons under Jay Wright on Monday night. Michigan, meanwhile can secure its second title overall, and put its national runner up finish from 2013 behind it.

Make sure to follow along with updates in our live blog below and click here if you have trouble viewing the updates.

How to Watch NCAA Championship: Michigan vs. Villanova