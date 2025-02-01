Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Denver 7-15, Neb.-Omaha 13-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Neb.-Omaha is heading back home. They and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 260 points over their last three matches.

Neb.-Omaha is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering South Dakota just ended the team's nine-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Coyotes. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (84), the Mavericks still had to take the loss.

Denver fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They pulled ahead with a 69-68 photo finish over Kansas City on Thursday.

Neb.-Omaha's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-10. As for Denver, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-15.

Looking forward, Neb.-Omaha is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Neb.-Omaha strolled past Denver in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 80-62. Does Neb.-Omaha have another victory up their sleeve, or will Denver turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a big 10.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.