Mid-American Christian Evangels @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Mid-American Christian 0-1, Neb.-Omaha 2-4

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

After five games on the road, Neb.-Omaha is heading back home. They will take on the Mid-American Christian Evangels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Sunday, the Mavericks didn't have quite enough to beat the Falcons and fell 58-56. That's two games in a row now that Neb.-Omaha has lost by exactly two points.

Neb.-Omaha's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nick Davis, who scored 13 points along with 2 assists and 1 rebound, and Tony Osburn who scored 11 points along with 6 rebounds.

Mid-American Christian kicked off their season on the road last Friday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell 74-69 to the Golden Eagles.

The Mavericks' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Evangels, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Neb.-Omaha have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mid-American Christian struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.