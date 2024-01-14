Halftime Report

A win for Neb.-Omaha would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Neb.-Omaha leads 41-39 over N. Dak. State. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 26 points.

Neb.-Omaha came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: N. Dak. State 8-9, Neb.-Omaha 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Dak. State is 9-1 against Neb.-Omaha since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. N. Dak. State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Mavericks.

N. Dak. State's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They pulled ahead with a 92-91 photo finish over the Roos. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks didn't have too much trouble with the Fighting Hawks at home on Thursday as they won 79-61.

The Bison's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9. As for the Mavericks, the victory got them back to even at 9-9.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Neb.-Omaha is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: N. Dak. State is playing as the underdog, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Everything came up roses for N. Dak. State against Neb.-Omaha in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 84-58 win. With N. Dak. State ahead 47-17 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.