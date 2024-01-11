Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: North Dakota 8-9, Neb.-Omaha 8-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to tip at 8:05 p.m. ET on January 11th at Baxter Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 29-29 at halftime, Neb.-Omaha was not quite Idaho State's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Mavericks lost 63-62 to the Bengals on a last-minute layup with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. Neb.-Omaha was up 17 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite their defeat, Neb.-Omaha saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. JJ White, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all. White continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Marquel Sutton was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

Neb.-Omaha struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, North Dakota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 74-73 to the Lumberjacks. The loss came about despite North Dakota having been up 17 in the first half.

The losing side was boosted by Treysen Eaglestaff, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for North Dakota was B.J. Omot's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Mavericks now have a losing record at 8-9. As for the Fighting Hawks, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Neb.-Omaha is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

Neb.-Omaha couldn't quite finish off North Dakota in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 76-73. Will Neb.-Omaha have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a 3.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.