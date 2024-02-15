Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: South Dakota 10-15, Neb.-Omaha 12-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:05 p.m. ET

Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the South Dakota Coyotes and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks are set to tip at 8:05 p.m. ET on February 15th at Baxter Arena. South Dakota is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but South Dakota ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 92-86. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

While Neb.-Omaha couldn't quite beat the Bison on Saturday, the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 21-point loss they were dealt on Thursday. The Mavericks fell just short of the Bison by a score of 81-79. Neb.-Omaha has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Neb.-Omaha saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Frankie Fidler, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Grant Stubblefield was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Coyotes' win bumped their record up to 10-15. As for the Mavericks, their loss dropped their record down to 12-14.

South Dakota lost to the Mavericks on the road by a decisive 67-51 margin in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Can South Dakota avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Dakota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.