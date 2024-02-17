Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 14-12, Neb.-Omaha 13-14

Southern Dak. St. is 9-1 against the Mavericks since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. Despite being away, Southern Dak. St. is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored Southern Dak. St. last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 72-67 to the Roos.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Neb.-Omaha and the Coyotes on Thursday hardly resembled the 67-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Mavericks walked away with a 91-84 victory over the Coyotes. With that win, Neb.-Omaha brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

The Jackrabbits' loss dropped their record down to 14-12. As for the Mavericks, their victory bumped their record up to 13-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Dak. St. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Dak. St. came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 90-87. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Dak. St. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Southern Dak. St. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Southern Dak. St. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.