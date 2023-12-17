Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Stetson 6-4, Neb.-Omaha 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Neb.-Omaha will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Stetson Hatters at 2:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena.

After a 87-73 finish the last time they played, Neb.-Omaha and TX A&M-CC decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Mavericks fell to the Islanders 62-58. Neb.-Omaha has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Stetson scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They put a hurting on the Suns at home to the tune of 123-43. With that victory, Stetson brought their scoring average up to 78.6 points per game.

The Mavericks' defeat was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 5-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.3 points per game. As for the Hatters, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.

Odds

Stetson is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.