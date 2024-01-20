Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: UMKC 7-12, Neb.-Omaha 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit clash at 1:05 p.m. ET on January 20th at Baxter Arena. The timing is sure in Neb.-Omaha's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while UMKC has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

The matchup between Neb.-Omaha and Southern Dak. St. on Thursday hardly resembled the 63-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Mavericks fell just short of the Jackrabbits by a score of 90-87. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Neb.-Omaha in their matchups with Southern Dak. St.: they've now lost nine in a row.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMKC last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Hawks. The game was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but UMKC was outscored by North Dakota in the second.

The Mavericks' defeat dropped their record down to 10-10. As for the Roos, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

Looking forward to Saturday, Neb.-Omaha is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Those brave souls putting their money on UMKC against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-12 ATS record can't hold a candle to Neb.-Omaha's 10-6.

Neb.-Omaha beat UMKC 73-61 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Neb.-Omaha repeat their success, or does UMKC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a 5-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMKC has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Neb.-Omaha.