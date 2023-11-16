Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: William & Mary 2-1, Neb.-Omaha 1-2

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

The William & Mary Tribe will face off against the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Clune Arena. Neb.-Omaha does have the home-court advantage, but William & Mary is expected to win by 1.5 points.

William & Mary pushed their score all the way to 89 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 95-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials.

Despite their defeat, William & Mary saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chase Lowe, who earned 16 points along with 8 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Sean Houpt, who earned 17 points.

Even though they lost, William & Mary were working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as George Wash. only posted eight.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks came up short against the Mean Green on Saturday and fell 75-64. Neb.-Omaha has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tribe's defeat dropped their record down to 2-1, while the Mavericks' bumped their own down to the opposite: 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: William & Mary have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

William & Mary is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tribe as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

