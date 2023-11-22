Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Duquesne 4-1, Nebraska 5-0

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Duquesne has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. After the pair made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Duquesne proved on Friday. Everything went their way against the Broncs as the Dukes made off with a 77-58 win.

Duquesne can attribute much of their success to Dae Dae Grant, who scored 23 points. Jimmy Clark III was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nebraska put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They beat the Beavers by the very same score they won with last week: 84-63. Nebraska might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Nebraska is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be Duquesne's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duquesne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been even better at 47 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Nebraska is a solid 7-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

