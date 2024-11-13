Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: FDU 1-2, Nebraska 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The FDU Knights are taking a road trip to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

FDU will face Nebraska after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Sunday which, to be fair, was an imposing 167.5 points. There's no need to mince words: FDU lost to Creighton, and FDU lost bad. The score wound up at 96-70. The Knights were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their defeat, FDU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Terrence Brown, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Nebraska earned a 63-58 win over Bethune-Cook. on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska can attribute much of their success to Juwan Gary, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. Gary had some trouble finding his footing against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

FDU now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Nebraska, their victory was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FDU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.