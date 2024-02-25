Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Minnesota 17-9, Nebraska 19-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Minnesota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Thursday, the Golden Gophers beat the Buckeyes 88-79.

Minnesota's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Elijah Hawkins led the charge by scoring 24 points along with seven assists and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hawkins has scored all season. Dawson Garcia was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nebraska waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 85-70 win over the Hoosiers. Winning is a bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, as Nebraska did.

Nebraska's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jamarques Lawrence, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Lawrence didn't help Nebraska's cause all that much against the Nittany Lions on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Brice Williams, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Golden Gophers' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-9. As for the Cornhuskers, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 19-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cornhuskers when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 76-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Minnesota since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Nebraska and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.