Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: Oral Roberts 10-3; Nebraska Omaha 5-8

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a matchup against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Mavericks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Oral Roberts at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Baxter Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Nebraska Omaha didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Pioneers at home last week as they won 83-66.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were totally in charge last Monday, breezing past the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 79-40 at home.

Nebraska Omaha is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 8-4 ATS and Oral Roberts 6-3.

Nebraska Omaha is now 5-8 while Oral Roberts sits at 10-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are stumbling into the contest with the 19th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76 on average. The Golden Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.