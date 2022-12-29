Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ Nebraska Omaha
Current Records: Oral Roberts 10-3; Nebraska Omaha 5-8
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a matchup against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Mavericks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Oral Roberts at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Baxter Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Nebraska Omaha didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Pioneers at home last week as they won 83-66.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were totally in charge last Monday, breezing past the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 79-40 at home.
Nebraska Omaha is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 8-4 ATS and Oral Roberts 6-3.
Nebraska Omaha is now 5-8 while Oral Roberts sits at 10-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are stumbling into the contest with the 19th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76 on average. The Golden Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oral Roberts have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Oral Roberts 100 vs. Nebraska Omaha 88
- Jan 01, 2022 - Oral Roberts 107 vs. Nebraska Omaha 62
- Jan 03, 2021 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 75
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oral Roberts 95 vs. Nebraska Omaha 83
- Mar 08, 2020 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 52
- Feb 12, 2020 - Oral Roberts 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 78
- Jan 04, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 74 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Feb 28, 2019 - Oral Roberts 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 80
- Dec 30, 2018 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oral Roberts 83 vs. Nebraska Omaha 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Oral Roberts 93 vs. Nebraska Omaha 74
- Feb 16, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 83 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. Nebraska Omaha 86
- Feb 25, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 102 vs. Oral Roberts 98
- Jan 23, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 85 vs. Oral Roberts 79