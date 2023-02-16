Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: South Dakota 11-15; Nebraska Omaha 7-20

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota Coyotes and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 7 of 2019. Nebraska Omaha and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baxter Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Mavericks as they fell 76-73 to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Nebraska Omaha is now 7-20 while South Dakota sits at 11-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nebraska Omaha is stumbling into the matchup with the 32nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. South Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Series History

South Dakota have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.