Who's Playing
South Dakota @ Nebraska Omaha
Current Records: South Dakota 11-15; Nebraska Omaha 7-20
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota Coyotes and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 7 of 2019. Nebraska Omaha and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baxter Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It was close but no cigar for the Mavericks as they fell 76-73 to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Nebraska Omaha is now 7-20 while South Dakota sits at 11-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nebraska Omaha is stumbling into the matchup with the 32nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. South Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
Series History
South Dakota have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Jan 21, 2023 - South Dakota 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 68
- Feb 10, 2022 - South Dakota 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Dakota 105 vs. Nebraska Omaha 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - South Dakota 97 vs. Nebraska Omaha 93
- Jan 29, 2021 - South Dakota 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 59
- Feb 02, 2020 - South Dakota 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 80
- Jan 11, 2020 - South Dakota 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 81
- Feb 07, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 107 vs. South Dakota 102
- Jan 20, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 75 vs. South Dakota 68
- Mar 03, 2018 - South Dakota 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 73
- Feb 17, 2018 - South Dakota 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - South Dakota 85 vs. Nebraska Omaha 71
- Feb 01, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 91 vs. South Dakota 83
- Dec 29, 2016 - South Dakota 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 96 vs. South Dakota 83
- Jan 09, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 79 vs. South Dakota 73