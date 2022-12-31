Who's Playing

UMKC @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: UMKC 5-10; Nebraska Omaha 5-9

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks and the UMKC Kangaroos are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. The Mavericks and UMKC will face off in a Summit battle at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday at Baxter Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Kangaroos winning the first 64-61 at home and Nebraska Omaha taking the second 69-68.

It was close but no cigar for Nebraska Omaha as they fell 92-89 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Speaking of close games: UMKC was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 85-83 to the Denver Pioneers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Nebraska Omaha is expected to win a tight contest. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 9-4 record against the spread.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kangaroos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Nebraska Omaha and UMKC both have three wins in their last six games.