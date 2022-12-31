Who's Playing

UMKC @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: UMKC 5-10; Nebraska Omaha 5-9

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. UMKC and the Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 2:05 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baxter Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Kangaroos winning the first 64-61 at home and Nebraska Omaha taking the second 69-68.

UMKC was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 85-83 to the Denver Pioneers.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Nebraska Omaha as they fell 92-89 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska Omaha and UMKC both have three wins in their last six games.