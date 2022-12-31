Who's Playing
UMKC @ Nebraska Omaha
Current Records: UMKC 5-10; Nebraska Omaha 5-9
What to Know
The UMKC Kangaroos and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. UMKC and the Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 2:05 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baxter Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Kangaroos winning the first 64-61 at home and Nebraska Omaha taking the second 69-68.
UMKC was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 85-83 to the Denver Pioneers.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Nebraska Omaha as they fell 92-89 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Thursday.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nebraska Omaha and UMKC both have three wins in their last six games.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Nebraska Omaha 69 vs. UMKC 68
- Jan 10, 2022 - UMKC 64 vs. Nebraska Omaha 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UMKC 55 vs. Nebraska Omaha 47
- Feb 12, 2021 - UMKC 62 vs. Nebraska Omaha 52
- Dec 15, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 80 vs. UMKC 75
- Nov 17, 2015 - Nebraska Omaha 95 vs. UMKC 89