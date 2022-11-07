Who's Playing

Maine @ Nebraska

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Maine Black Bears will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Pinnacle Bank Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Nebraska (10-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 6-23 year, Maine is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Cornhuskers were second worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 78.5 on average. The Black Bears experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked seventh worst with respect to points per game last year, where the team accrued only 62.4 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Nebraska has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 21-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.