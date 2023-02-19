Who's Playing

Maryland @ Nebraska

Current Records: Maryland 18-8; Nebraska 13-14

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins are 9-3 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Maryland and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Terrapins didn't have too much trouble with the Purdue Boilermakers at home this past Thursday as they won 68-54. It was another big night for Maryland's guard Jahmir Young, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nebraska picked up an 82-72 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week. Nebraska relied on the efforts of guard Sam Griesel, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 boards along with five assists, and guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 22 points.

Maryland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Terrapins up to 18-8 and the Cornhuskers to 13-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland enters the game with only 62.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Nebraska is 45th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Nebraska.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland have won nine out of their last 12 games against Nebraska.