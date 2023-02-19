Who's Playing

Maryland @ Nebraska

Current Records: Maryland 18-8; Nebraska 13-14

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 3-9 against the Maryland Terrapins since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Cornhuskers proved too difficult a challenge. Nebraska was able to grind out a solid victory over RU, winning 82-72. Nebraska relied on the efforts of guard Sam Griesel, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five dimes, and guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins had enough points to win and then some against the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday, taking their contest 68-54. It was another big night for Maryland's guard Jahmir Young, who had 20 points along with five boards.

The Cornhuskers are now 13-14 while Maryland sits at 18-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska is stumbling into the matchup with the 48th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. The Terrapins' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 62.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland have won nine out of their last 12 games against Nebraska.