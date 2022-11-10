Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Nebraska

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 0-1; Nebraska 1-0

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Cornhuskers and the Maine Black Bears on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Nebraska wrapped it up with a 79-66 victory at home. Nebraska's Sam Griesel looked sharp as he had 22 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 89-64 walloping at the Kansas Jayhawks' hands. Frankie Fidler wasn't much of a difference maker for Nebraska Omaha; Fidler finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Nebraska's win lifted them to 1-0 while Nebraska Omaha's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Cornhuskers can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 17-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.