How to watch Nebraska vs. Penn State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Nebraska

What to Know

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 75.38 points per matchup. Nebraska and the #24 Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The Cornhuskers ended up a good deal behind the Michigan Wolverines when they played on Tuesday, losing 79-68. Guard Dachon Burke Jr. had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Nebraska suffered a grim 95-71 defeat to Penn State when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe Nebraska will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Nebraska and Penn State both have four wins in their last eight games.