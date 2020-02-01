How to watch Nebraska vs. Penn State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

How to watch Nebraska vs. Penn State basketball game

Who's Playing

Penn State @ Nebraska

What to Know

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 75.38 points per matchup. Nebraska and the #24 Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The Cornhuskers ended up a good deal behind the Michigan Wolverines when they played on Tuesday, losing 79-68. Guard Dachon Burke Jr. had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Nebraska suffered a grim 95-71 defeat to Penn State when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe Nebraska will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska and Penn State both have four wins in their last eight games.

  • Feb 19, 2019 - Penn State 95 vs. Nebraska 71
  • Jan 10, 2019 - Nebraska 70 vs. Penn State 64
  • Feb 25, 2018 - Nebraska 76 vs. Penn State 64
  • Jan 12, 2018 - Penn State 76 vs. Nebraska 74
  • Mar 08, 2017 - Penn State 76 vs. Nebraska 67
  • Feb 14, 2017 - Nebraska 82 vs. Penn State 66
  • Feb 25, 2016 - Penn State 56 vs. Nebraska 55
  • Feb 13, 2016 - Nebraska 70 vs. Penn State 54
