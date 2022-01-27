Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Nebraska

Current Records: Wisconsin 15-3; Nebraska 6-13

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #11 Wisconsin Badgers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2018. The Cornhuskers and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Nebraska came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers last Monday, falling 78-71. A silver lining for Nebraska was the play of guard Alonzo Verge Jr., who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin lost to the Michigan State Spartans at home by a decisive 86-74 margin. Despite the defeat, Wisconsin had strong showings from guard Brad Davison, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and guard Jonathan Davis, who had 25 points in addition to five rebounds.

The losses put the Cornhuskers at 6-13 and the Badgers at 15-3. Nebraska is 3-9 after losses this year, Wisconsin 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.