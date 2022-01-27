Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Nebraska
Current Records: Wisconsin 15-3; Nebraska 6-13
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #11 Wisconsin Badgers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2018. The Cornhuskers and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Nebraska came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers last Monday, falling 78-71. A silver lining for Nebraska was the play of guard Alonzo Verge Jr., who had 19 points.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin lost to the Michigan State Spartans at home by a decisive 86-74 margin. Despite the defeat, Wisconsin had strong showings from guard Brad Davison, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and guard Jonathan Davis, who had 25 points in addition to five rebounds.
The losses put the Cornhuskers at 6-13 and the Badgers at 15-3. Nebraska is 3-9 after losses this year, Wisconsin 2-0.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.
- Feb 10, 2021 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Nebraska 48
- Dec 22, 2020 - Wisconsin 67 vs. Nebraska 53
- Feb 15, 2020 - Wisconsin 81 vs. Nebraska 64
- Jan 21, 2020 - Wisconsin 82 vs. Nebraska 68
- Mar 15, 2019 - Wisconsin 66 vs. Nebraska 62
- Jan 29, 2019 - Wisconsin 62 vs. Nebraska 51
- Jan 29, 2018 - Nebraska 74 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Jan 09, 2018 - Nebraska 63 vs. Wisconsin 59
- Feb 09, 2017 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Nebraska 69
- Mar 10, 2016 - Nebraska 70 vs. Wisconsin 58
- Feb 10, 2016 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Nebraska 61