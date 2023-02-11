Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Nebraska

Current Records: Wisconsin 14-9; Nebraska 11-14

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers' road trip will continue as they head to Pinnacle Bank Arena at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Badgers winning the first 73-65 on the road and Nebraska taking the second 74-73.

The Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Wisconsin proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin secured a 79-74 W over Penn State. Among those leading the charge for Wisconsin was forward Tyler Wahl, who had 16 points and eight assists along with six rebounds. Wahl hadn't helped his team much against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Cornhuskers on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 93-72 punch to the gut against the Michigan Wolverines. The losing side was boosted by guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 24 points.

The Badgers are now 14-9 while Nebraska sits at 11-14. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wisconsin is stumbling into the game with the 19th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.1 on average. Nebraska has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 26th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won nine out of their last 13 games against Nebraska.