Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Nebraska

Current Records: Wisconsin 14-9; Nebraska 11-14

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wisconsin winning the first 73-65 on the road and the Cornhuskers taking the second 74-73.

Nebraska found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 93-72 punch to the gut against the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday. Nebraska's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Wisconsin proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin managed a 79-74 win over Penn State. Among those leading the charge for the Badgers was forward Tyler Wahl, who had 16 points and eight assists in addition to six boards. Wahl hadn't helped his team much against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Cornhuskers are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-12 ATS when expected to lose.

Nebraska is now 11-14 while Wisconsin sits at 14-9. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nebraska is 26th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average. The Badgers have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 18th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Badgers are a 3-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won nine out of their last 13 games against Nebraska.