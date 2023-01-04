Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Nevada

Current Records: Colorado State 8-7; Nevada 12-3

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams won both of their matches against the Nevada Wolf Pack last season (77-66 and 82-72) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Colorado State and Nevada will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack will be strutting in after a win while the Rams will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Colorado State came up short against the San Jose State Spartans this past Saturday, falling 78-70. A silver lining for Colorado State was the play of guard Isaiah Stevens, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Nevada beat the Air Force Falcons 75-69 this past Saturday. Nevada can attribute much of their success to guard Jarod Lucas, who had 28 points.

The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Colorado State is now 8-7 while the Wolf Pack sit at 12-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colorado State ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.50% on the season. But Nevada have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 34th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won nine out of their last 13 games against Colorado State.