How to watch Nevada vs. New Mexico: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

How to watch Nevada vs. New Mexico basketball game

Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Nevada

Current Records: New Mexico 16-5; Nevada 12-8

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New Mexico Lobos at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Nevada and the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Nevada wrapped it up with an 86-72 victory. It was another big night for G Jalen Harris, who had 28 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Mexico took their game against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday by a conclusive 86-59 score. That looming 27-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for New Mexico yet.

Everything went the Wolf Pack's way against the Lobos when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they made off with a 91-62 win. Will Nevada repeat their success, or does New Mexico have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Nevada have won five out of their last eight games against New Mexico.

  • Feb 09, 2019 - Nevada 91 vs. New Mexico 62
  • Jan 05, 2019 - New Mexico 85 vs. Nevada 58
  • Dec 30, 2017 - Nevada 77 vs. New Mexico 74
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Nevada 82 vs. New Mexico 65
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Nevada 105 vs. New Mexico 104
  • Mar 10, 2016 - Nevada 64 vs. New Mexico 62
  • Mar 05, 2016 - New Mexico 71 vs. Nevada 66
  • Dec 30, 2015 - New Mexico 88 vs. Nevada 76
