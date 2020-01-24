How to watch Nevada vs. New Mexico: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Nevada

Current Records: New Mexico 16-5; Nevada 12-8

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New Mexico Lobos at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Nevada and the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Nevada wrapped it up with an 86-72 victory. It was another big night for G Jalen Harris, who had 28 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Mexico took their game against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday by a conclusive 86-59 score. That looming 27-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for New Mexico yet.

Everything went the Wolf Pack's way against the Lobos when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they made off with a 91-62 win. Will Nevada repeat their success, or does New Mexico have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nevada have won five out of their last eight games against New Mexico.