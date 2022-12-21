Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Nevada

Current Records: Norfolk State 9-4; Nevada 9-3

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Norfolk State Spartans at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Wolf Pack beat the UC San Diego Tritons 64-56 last week. Among those leading the charge for Nevada was guard Kenan Blackshear, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina A&T Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Norfolk State proved too difficult a challenge. Norfolk State skirted past North Carolina A&T 70-66.

Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Wolf Pack to 9-3 and the Spartans to 9-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.