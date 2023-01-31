Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Nevada

Current Records: San Diego State 17-4; Nevada 16-6

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack haven't won a game against the #22 San Diego State Aztecs since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Wolf Pack and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Nevada was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 68-62 to the UNLV Rebels. The top scorers for Nevada were guard Jarod Lucas (15 points), guard Kenan Blackshear (14 points), and forward Darrion Williams (13 points).

Meanwhile, the San Jose State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday San Diego State proved too difficult a challenge. The Aztecs put the hurt on the Spartans with a sharp 72-51 win. San Diego State's forward Keshad Johnson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with eight boards.

The Wolf Pack are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have been good against the spread at home while San Diego State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

San Diego State's victory lifted them to 17-4 while Nevada's loss dropped them down to 16-6. We'll see if San Diego State can repeat their recent success or if Nevada bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Nevada.