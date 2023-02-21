Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Nevada

Current Records: San Jose State 16-11; Nevada 20-7

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans are 1-10 against the Nevada Wolf Pack since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Spartans and Nevada will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

SJSU has to be aching after a bruising 96-68 loss to the New Mexico Lobos this past Friday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and SJSU was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Omari Moore (18 points) was the top scorer for SJSU.

Meanwhile, Nevada came up short against the Utah State Aggies this past Saturday, falling 75-66. Despite the defeat, the Wolf Pack got a solid performance out of center Will Baker, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six rebounds.

The Spartans are now 16-11 while Nevada sits at 20-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SJSU is 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.1 on average. To make matters even worse for SJSU, Nevada ranks 22nd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Wolf Pack's favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won ten out of their last 11 games against San Jose State.