Who's Playing
Boise State Broncos @ Nevada Wolf Pack
Current Records: Boise State 11-4, Nevada 15-1
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $29.49
What to Know
Boise State and Nevada are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Lawlor Events Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Boise State comes in on three and Nevada on eight.
Last Tuesday, the Broncos earned a 65-58 win over the Rams.
O'Mar Stanley was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyson Degenhart, who scored 13 points.
Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack were able to grind out a solid victory over the Falcons on Tuesday, taking the game 67-54.
Nevada's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kenan Blackshear, who scored 22 points. Nick Davidson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.
The Broncos' win was their 22nd straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.5 points per game. As for the Wolf Pack, their win bumped their record up to 15-1.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Boise State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
Odds
Nevada is a solid 6-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 140 points.
Series History
Nevada and Boise State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Boise State 77 vs. Nevada 62
- Dec 28, 2022 - Nevada 74 vs. Boise State 72
- Mar 10, 2022 - Boise State 71 vs. Nevada 69
- Mar 01, 2022 - Boise State 73 vs. Nevada 67
- Jan 12, 2022 - Boise State 85 vs. Nevada 70
- Mar 11, 2021 - Nevada 89 vs. Boise State 82
- Feb 07, 2021 - Nevada 73 vs. Boise State 62
- Feb 05, 2021 - Nevada 74 vs. Boise State 72
- Feb 01, 2020 - Boise State 73 vs. Nevada 64
- Jan 04, 2020 - Nevada 83 vs. Boise State 66