Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Boise State 11-4, Nevada 15-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Boise State and Nevada are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Lawlor Events Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Boise State comes in on three and Nevada on eight.

Last Tuesday, the Broncos earned a 65-58 win over the Rams.

O'Mar Stanley was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyson Degenhart, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack were able to grind out a solid victory over the Falcons on Tuesday, taking the game 67-54.

Nevada's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kenan Blackshear, who scored 22 points. Nick Davidson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

The Broncos' win was their 22nd straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.5 points per game. As for the Wolf Pack, their win bumped their record up to 15-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Boise State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Nevada is a solid 6-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada and Boise State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.